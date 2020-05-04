Pin 0 Shares

By Jeeves will be the next video to hit YouTube as part of The Shows Must Go On series which has released musicals onto its channel for free every week of the lockdown. The By Jeeves YouTube video will be available for 48 hours this coming Friday night, according to an official release. The show revolves around Bertie Wooster and his loyal valet, Jeeves.

Here is the official synopsis for the musical.

By Jeeves is the musical comedy by Alan Ayckbourn and Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on the characters of P.G. Wodehouse. An adventure of the hapless Bertie Wooster (played by John Scherer), a young gentleman about town with a penchant for getting himself into personal difficulties, particularly with women. It is inevitably left to his unflappable manservant Jeeves (played by Martin Jarvis) to provide tify and elegant rescues.

Fans will be able to enjoy this outrageous comedy as Jeeves guides Bertie through a series of hapless adventures and improvised chaos. A show that has to be seen to be believed!

The musical originally premiered in 1975 and had a revival over twenty years later in 1996. It then went on to play Broadway in 2001 before a tour of the UK in 2007.

By Jeeves is the latest in a long list of free musicals to be unleashed on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel in recent weeks following the likes of The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar and Love Never Dies.

The By Jeeves YouTube event will launch at 7.00pm BST this Friday 8 May (for 48 hours).

Check out The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel for the event this coming weekend. We will bring you more as it comes in.