Ahead of its release in a couple of weeks comes the first Trial By Media trailer. The six-parter comes to the screen from executive producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and revolves around six televised cases defined by headlines reaching across different areas of the law.

You can watch the Trial By Media trailer below. Here’s the official synopsis:

In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, Trial by Media explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial. The series features cases reaching across different areas of the law including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

Trial By Media arrives on Netflix on 11th May. Watch the trailer below.