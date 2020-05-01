Pin 0 Shares

The Painter and the Thief trailer has arrived online. The documentary comes to the screen by Benjamin Ree and will start to run out on demand from 22nd May.

The official synopsis for the documentary film is as follows:

Desperate for answers about the theft of her 2 paintings, Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, the two form an improbable relationship and an inextricable bond that will forever link these lonely souls.

Director Ree was the filmmaker behind the magnificent Magnus from a few years back so expect good things from this.

Ree’s latest film was the winner for the special jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival and it looks impressive. It will be released on the digital platforms in the North American territories from 22nd May with an international rollout TBC.

