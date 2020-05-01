Pin 0 Shares

Baskeball legend LeBron James is set to star in a long-awaited sequel to the hit animation/ live-action hybrid Space Jam and it looks like the sportsman has revealed the full title of the movie over on his social channels.

Taking to Instagram for a short video, James had a cap on which had an image of a potential logo for the film, and the full title; Space Jam: A New Legacy. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram 2021. ?? ? ?? A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

Related: Production on Space Jam 2 reportedly still pushing ahead

The film currently has a release date set for 16th July 2021 and, of course, that could very well end up changing considering the current state of things with the Covid-19 outbreak. Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green are amongst the other live-action cast that will be seen alongside the liked of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and many of the other popular Looney Tunes characters.

The script is written by Creed and Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler alongside Sev Ohanian and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Night School). Lebron is co-producing the film as well as appearing as himself.

More as it comes in.