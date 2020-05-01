Pin 0 Shares

Lionsgate is bringing four of its biggest films to our screens starting this weekend. The event will back some great charities and in the UK it will support the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response. The Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies event kicks of on Saturday night! The La La Land free screening will land for UK audiences at 6pm BST.

The four films. La La Land, Eddie The Eagle, Bend It Like Beckham, and The Hunger Games will be shown on the Lionsgate YouTube channel over the coming weeks, each and every Saturday night and will be hosted by the likes of Edith Bowman, Keith Lemon, Jack Whitehall and Jonathan Ross.

“Although there is nothing quite like watching a film on the big screen, Lionsgate Live! is a great chance for the UK to come together and celebrate the cinematic experience from home,” said Zygi Kamasa, CEO Lionsgate UK. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to show our support and raise money for the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response, who are both doing incredible work during this time. Join us as we celebrate a night out at the cinema, and bring it on home!”

Lionsgate is joining with some of its most important exhibition partners, including Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase, Empire, The Light, Picturehouse, Everyman, Curzon, The Industry Trust and many other Independent Cinemas across the UK. Joe & Seph’s, the award-winning family business with over 50 gourmet popcorn flavours, is celebrating Lionsgate UK’s new initiative by creating three exclusive Gourmet Popcorn Bundles, which movie fans can have delivered to their door ready for each Saturday night streaming session, and enjoy 10% off.

A U.S. La La Land free screening is also planned which will hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis, and featuring a performance from Oscar-winning Composer Justin Hurwitz, plus special messages from Seth Rogen, Salma Hayek, Bill Pullman, Jaeden Martel, Kaitlyn Dever, Pamela Adlon, and La La Land‘s Oscar-winning Director Damien Chazelle, all in support of furloughed cinema employees across the country.

You can watch the La La Land free screening in the player below or over on the Lionsgate official website where you will find links to the charities it i supporting.