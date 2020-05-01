Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has provided us with a behind the scenes look at their incoming original series The Eddy which comes to our screens next week.

Directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Alan Poul (Tales of the City), Houda Benyamina (Divines) and Laïla Marrakchi (Le Bureau des Légendes), the Netflix original series The Eddy is an eight-episode drama that takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (André Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti), and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him. The series also stars Melissa George (In Treatment), Adil Dehbi (How I Became a Superhero), Benjamin Biolay (La douleur), Tchéky Karyo (The Missing) and rapper Sopico in his debut on-screen performance.

The behind the scenes look can be seen in the player below.

The Eddy comes to Netflix on 8th May.