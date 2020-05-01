Pin 2 Shares

Disney has selected another of its classic animated features for the live-action treatment. The Mouse House is looking to bring the 1997 movie to the big screen and has hired The Expendables scribe Dave Callaham to work on the screenplay, so reports The Wrap.

The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony (Avengers: Endgame), are producing the movie for the studio

The animated film was directed by Disney legends Ron Clements and John Musker and was based on the legendary hero Heracles, or Hercules, son of the Greek God, Zeus, who is turned into a half-god, half-mortal by the evil Hades. Hercules discovers his immortal heritage and Zeus tells him to return to Mount Olympus.

Callaham also wrote the upcoming Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings over at Marvel Studios and Warner Bros’ DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984 which is in the final stages of post-production.

There is no casting news as yet or whether the film will be aimed for a theatrical debut or a release on Disney’s streaming platform Disney+.

More as we get it.