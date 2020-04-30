Pin 0 Shares

The release date for Enemy Lines, a new WWII thriller with Ed Westwick (Chalet Girl, Children of Men) and John Hannah (The Mummy, Four Weddings and a Funeral) is heading to digital next week and we have all of the details. This looks interesting.

The official synopsis for Enemy Lines is as follows.

Courage has no borders in action-packed World War II thriller Enemy Lines. November 1943. A British commando squad is teamed with an American officer (Ed Westwick, Gossip Girl) on a covert mission into Poland, deep behind enemy lines. Working with the resistance they cross the harsh wilderness intent on kidnapping and extracting a sought-after scientist, Dr Fabian (Pawel Delag, Schindler’s List) from the Nazis. With a German hunter unit on their tail, and a Russian squad intent on kidnapping Fabian for their own ends, it’s a race against time to change the shape of the war.

Signature Entertainment presents Enemy Lines on DVD & Digital HD 4th May. Here is the box art and the latest trailer for the film.