The Call Of The Wild DVD release details have been revealed. The Harrison Ford-led film arrived in cinemas earlier this year nd will land on the home formats in June.

Starring Harrison Ford (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Terry Notary (Kong: Skull Island), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Omar Sy (Jurassic World), The Call Of The Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team—and later its leader—Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. The film uses motion capture technology with Terry Notary playing the loveable canine, Buck.

Based on the beloved novel by Jack London, director Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, The Croods) and writer Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) bring a heart-warming adventure film for all the family, available to add to your digital download collection on 18th May and to own on Blu-Ray™ and DVD 15th June.

Here are the planned bonus details for The Call Of The Wild DVD and Blu-ray.

THE CALL OF THE WILD Blu-ray™ Special Features: