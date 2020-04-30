Pin 0 Shares

The fourth film in the John Wick series probably won’t meet its May 2021 release as planned. The news comes from franchise director Chad Stahelski. Speaking with Collider about the movie, which is reportedly still in the writing stages during the lockdown, Stahelski update us all on the release date which looks like it may be pushed back.

Speaking to the outlet, Stahelski said that he couldn’t tell us a release date as Reeves has to complete work on The Matrix 4, which is also in the very early stage of production presently. Here’s what he had to say.

“Between how much we want to expand the John Wick — let’s just call it a ‘franchise’, I guess — and the pandemic, I couldn’t tell you a release date for the next one. I mean, Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened. So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and the we’ll start. So release dates, I’m sure with every production from Dave’s stuff to our stuff, who knows right now.”

‘The Matrix 4’ has a release date set for 21st May 2021, the same as ‘John Wick 4’, but obviously that could change too as the film only shot about four weeks worth of stuff before the lockdown due to Covid-19.

We’ll keep you updated as more comes in. Hit Collider at the end of the link above for more.