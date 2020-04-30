Pin 0 Shares

The Fantasy Island DVD release details have been revealed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Blu-ray and digital versions of the film release have also been confirmed. The film was released in cinemas prior to the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Fantasy Island DVD: When is it available?

The Fantasy Island DVD release has been confirmed for 13th July 2020 (as well as the Blu-ray), while the film will be available on digital slightly before on 29th June 2020.

What is it about?

Fantasy Island official synopsis: The enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Who’s in it?

Fantasy Island stars Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Maggie Q (Divergent), Lucy Hale (TV’s “Pretty Little Liars”), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes), Jimmy O. Yang (TV’s Silicon Valley), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), Ryan Hansen (TV’s Veronica Mars), and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). It is directed by Jeff Wadlow.

Are there any special features on the release?

We’ve heard from Sony that the following will be available on all formats:

Blu-rayTM , DVD and *Digital Bonus Features:

6 Deleted Scenes with Commentary from Director Jeff Wadlow

Original Rated Theatrical Version Included

Audio Commentary with Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only)

*Not available on all digital formats

What did we think of it?

Our theatrical review of the film is available here.

Is there any box art?

The Fantasy Island DVD release box art is TBC.

