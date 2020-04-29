Pin 0 Shares

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the new trailer for Homecoming season 2 which lands on the streaming platform next month. Janelle Monáe (Moonlight) leads the cast of the new run which comes to Prime Video on 22nd May.

The second season finds Stephan James (Race) reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realise that there’s an even more insidious version of the programme underway – if only he can remember. Hong Chau (Watchmen) returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder. Joining the cast for season 2 are Oscar-winner Chris Cooper (Breach) as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack (In and Out) as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Watch the new promo below.