The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has changed their rules for 2020 film qualification largely due to the global pandemic that has closed cinemas. The Academy has decided that films that have been made available on digital platforms (and not shown theatrically) will be able to qualify for this year’s awards, just as long as those movies have been made available of their screening platform available to all voters. The films must be made available on the service within 60 days of their release and must meet all other eligibility requirements.

After the 2021 awards ceremony, DVD screeners will no longer be made available to voters, which should put an end to the piracy issue that this has caused over the years.

They have also decided that the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing Oscars will be combined for next year’s ceremony which will take place, all being well, on Sunday February 28th 2021.