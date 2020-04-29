Pin 6 Shares

A second sequel to the film Now You See Me is said to be happening over at Lionsgate. The project has a new writer in Eric Warren Singer, the man behind the likes of American Hustle and the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

The original movie revolved around a group of magicians who teamed together to pull of the perfect heist. That movie spawned a sequel (pictured) in 2016.

Amongst the cast of the movies were Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman, though, at this stage, there’s no word on who will return for the planned third movie. The Variety article says that the new script will bring on new characters whilst also bringing back some of the ones already seen in the previous two movies.

More news as we get it.