A new trailer has arrived for Days of the Bagnold Summer, Simon Bird’s upcoming film which will be released on VOD platforms this June.

The film is an adaptation of Joff Winterhart’s graphic novel of the same name published by Jonathan Cape, it is the first graphic novel to be nominated for the Costa Book Award. The BIFA nominated screenplay is by Lisa Owens, author of the novel Not Working (a Foyles ‘book of the year’ which has now been translated into nine languages).

Here’s the official synopsis:

A heavy-metal-loving teenager’s holiday plans fall through at the last minute, meaning he must spend the whole summer with the person who annoys him most in the world: his mum. DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER is a tender, funny coming-of-age story; an acutely observed portrait of growing pains, friendship and family life.

The film hits digital on 8th June. Watch the trailer below.