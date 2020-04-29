Pin 0 Shares

Disney+ was launched in November 2019 and it has been making headlines since then. Particularly, news of its upcoming shows generated a lot of excitement among audiences. This was set to happen, considering that they have two franchises with massive fan-base under their belt – the MCU and the Star Wars Universe. Apart from these two, they have hundreds of Pixar productions and Disney original shows and movies too.

After its release, the biggest hit on Disney Plus was undoubtedly the first season of The Mandalorian. It got positive ratings from both viewers and critics. Even the fans of the Star Wars Universe who had qualms with the recent movies admitted that the spin-off show offered something fresh and highly entertaining.

There’s a lot of anticipation among viewers about the second season of The Mandalorian. That’s not all, there are many other shows that Disney Plus plans to release soon, even amidst the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 scenario.

Best Upcoming Disney+ Shows

Loki

Loki is a well-established character in the Marvel movies. The character has a huge fan following and Tom Hiddleston’s take on Loki has been very popular. But many fans feel that the potential of Loki’s character was not realized to its fullest in the movies.

Considering how Endgame left audiences with a cliff-hanger as to what happened to Loki and the Tesseract that he stole, viewers are excited to see what events will unfold on the show Loki.

WandaVision

Both Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Vision were an important part of the Marvel movies and even had their own romantic angle. While Vision met his demise in Infinity War, Wanda is still alive in the MCU.

So, it will be interesting to see how the plot of WandaVision will unfold and the trailers have piqued our curiosity even more. It’s also believed that the show will tie up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Monsters at Work

Fans of the Monsters, Inc. franchise will be glad to know that Disney+ plans to release a spin-off series Monsters at Work. The plot will be set after a few months of the events of the 2001 movie.

Viewers will see the return of some characters from the movie along with the introduction of new ones. Considering the success of the movie, it’s expected that the animated series will also perform well among audiences.

