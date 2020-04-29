Pin 4 Shares

Irrfan Khan dead at 53. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has sadly passed away at the age of 53, an official statement has confirmed. Khan, who also appeared in Hollywood productions including Life of Pi, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Slumdog Millionaire, was battling a neuroendocrine tumour after being diagnosed in 2018.

An official statement released by the family said:

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to announce the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.

“After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

“We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’”

Tributes from the film world poured in on social media after the news of Khan’s death broke around the world including from Colin Trevorrow who directed Khan in Jurassic World in 2015.

He posted the following on Twitter.

“Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days.”

“An incredible talent… a gracious colleague… a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema… left us too soon… creating a huge vacuum,” actor Amitabh Bachchan said.

Our thoughts go our to his family at this sad time.