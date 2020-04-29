Pin 3 Shares

In just a couple of weeks, 1917 will debut on the home formats and we’ll all be able to marvel in its excellence once again. Until then, here’s a cool little video hat I stumbled across on YouTube that goes into the editing of Sam Mendes’ celebrated WWI epic.

Created by Thomas Flight, the video goes into cutting a scene without editing. This is glorious.

1917 is made to look like it’s a continuous take, but just because you’re not cutting, doesn’t mean you can abandon the function that editing normally provides a film. In this video I showcase how Director Sam Mendes and Cinematographer Roger Deakins, make up for the editing with a combination of cinematography, choreography, and set design.

