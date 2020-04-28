Pin 4 Shares

The current situation that we are all going through all over the world is certainly one of the most unique and devastating, but out of it, some good comes every few days. Yesterday was one of those days as Frozen star Josh Gad hosted The Goonies YouTube reunion which brought together former cast members and the filmmakers behind the beloved ’80s classic.

It was all for a good cause, fundraising for The Center for Disaster Philanthropy and late Monday, hundreds of fans tuned in to see their heroes back together once again – virtually, at least.

Gad introduced the stars of the movie, kicking off with Sean Astin (Mikey), followed by the likes of Josh Brolin (Brand), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Kerri Green (Andy), Ke Huy Quan (Data) , Martha Plimpton (Stef), and Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the original movie.

Also appearing were Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli), and Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli), executive producer Steven Spielberg, screenwriter Chris Columbus and the film’s director Richard Donner. Even Cyndi Lauper, who performed the film’s theme The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough popped along for a chat and to reminisce about the movie.

Related: Five of the best ‘losers clubs’ in film

The Goonies was released 35 years ago, all of the way back in 1985.

The story of the movie revolves around a group of kids in California who are facing their last days together before a development paves over their homes. One summer they stumble upon evidence of pirate’s treasure attracting the attention of a family of criminals.

If you’ve not seen this ’80s classic, you’re missing out. It is an absolute gem.

You can check out The Goonies YouTube reunion in the player below and you can donate to the cause it is supporting by clicking on the link above. This is absolutely awesome.