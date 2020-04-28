Pin 0 Shares

We’re just hearing that the Scott Graham-directed Run, a movie feature steeped in the mythos of Bruce Springsteen songs about growing up and growing old in the same small town, is set to debut on digital and DVD at the end of May.

Run follows former ‘boy racer’ Finnie (Mark Stanley), who’s failure to leave the small Scottish fishing port he calls home is brought into sharp relief when his teenage son starts to follow in his footsteps.

Run is the last of three films written and directed by award-winning Scottish filmmaker Scott Graham, following on from Shell and Iona, which focus on the conflict between a parent and child and the place they call home. His new film expresses the hope that can be found in the ties that bind you to your family and your community. Scott explains, “With this film, I have tried to re-imagine Springsteen’s songs about families who can’t communicate and history repeating itself as something ultimately uplifting. Run is a film that celebrates falling in love in your teens, even if it means you never leave your hometown.”

Mark Stanley’s breakthrough role was portraying Grenn in the first four seasons of HBO’s global hit Game of Thrones. Early film appearances included Mike Leigh’s Mr. Turner, the BAFTA-nominated war drama Kajaki and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Mark also played the male lead opposite Ruth Wilson in Clio Barnard’s acclaimed drama Dark River, starred opposite Alicia Vikander in Euphoria, and appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and recently played the lead in Julian Jarrold’s Sulphur & White.

Scottish actress Amy Manson’s numerous screen credits include roles in Doctor Who, spin-off Torchwood, a recurring part in the BBC’s supernatural comedy/drama Being Human and the roles of Medea in the BBC fantasy series Atlantis and Queen Merida in the ABC-produced fairytale series Once Upon a Time. On the big screen, she’s appeared opposite Karen Gillan in Not Another Happy Ending and Kevin Guthrie and Sheila Hancock in Edie. In 2017 she also appeared in Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting and recently starred in the 1990s-set Scottish rave movie Beats. Amy can also be seen in the upcoming feature Real alongside Aki Omoshaybi and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Extras on the DVD will include the trailer and access materials. Both the DVD and digital download of Run will release on 25th May.