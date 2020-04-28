Pin 0 Shares

Karen Gillan is set to star and play two roles in director Riley Stearns’ satirical sci-fi thriller Dual, with Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale and Martha Kelly and Jesse Eisenberg. Stearns wrote the script and will produce alongside XYZ Films. XYZ will handle global sales and co-represent the US with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group, with a scheduled production start later this summer.

After receiving a terminal diagnosis, a woman (Gillan) opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

Gillan is best known for her roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame. Gillan also wrote, directed and starred in The Party’s Just Beginning. She will next be seen in Gunpowder Milkshake.

Paul can currently be seen in season three of HBO’s Westworld. He is best known for his iconic role of Jesse in AMC’s Breaking Bad, and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. He has also been seen in The Parts You Lose and Triple 9.

Eisenberg is currently starring in the Cannes festival hit Vivarium and also Resistance, which is currently on VOD. He has recently been seen in Zombieland: Double Tap. He is also known for starring roles in The Social Network, Zombieland and The Squid and the Whale.

Koale is best known for his role in Hawaii Five-O. He has also starred in Thank You For Your Service and Shortland Street.

Kelly is best known for her role in Marriage Story. She has also been seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the series Baskets.

Stearns is most known for directing and writing Faults, starring Leland Orser and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and writing and directing The Art of Self Defense starring Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola and Imogen Poots.

XYZ’s recent slate of sales titles include RZA’s Cut Throat City, starring Ethan Hawke, Wesley Snipes, Eiza Gonzalez and Shameik Moore, Code 8, which recently topped the ranks on Netflix, current release Vivarium starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots and Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland, starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella. XYZ is also in post-production on Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.