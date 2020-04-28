Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has revealed a surprise project in Becoming, a new documentary following former First Lady Michelle Obama. The global original documentary is set to land on the streamer in May. The Becoming Michelle Obama documentary trailer can be viewed in the player below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

Join former first lady Michelle Obama in an intimate documentary looking at her life, hopes and connection with others as she tours with “Becoming.”

The new Becoming Michelle Obama documentary, which is directed by Nadia Hallgren, comes following her global bestselling book, Becoming by Michelle Obama hit stores at the tail end of 2018. The book reportedly sold 1.4 million copies in its first week and a remarkable 10 million copies by the end of March 2019.

Related: Netflix debuts the trailer for feature documentary A Secret Love

Michelle Obama also revealed the news of the new documentary on her Twitter account late on Monday.

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

Becoming will arrive on 6th May. Here’s the first look trailer for your viewing pleasure.