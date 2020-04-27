Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just heard that the final movie in the Skywalker saga Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is heading to Disney+ on May 4th – Star Wars day!

In the film, the surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams are all amongst the cast of the film, which was released in cinemas in December and onto the digital and physical home formats earlier this month.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan.