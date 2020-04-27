Pin 0 Shares

Here’s early word about a new documentary coming to the small screen in June, an absolute must for movie fans. Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo tells the story of Hollywood legend Danny Trejo, the star of such films as Machete, Desperado and many more. The movie, directed by Brett Harvey (Ice Guardians), features interviews with Trejo himself, as well as friends and collaborators Robert Rodriguez, Michelle Rodriguez and Cheech Marin.

This new feature-length documentary is said to be a raw and inspirational account of Danny Trejo’s transformation from hardened criminal to celebrated movie icon and beloved friend of all who cross his path.

From an early life of drugs, armed robbery and hard prison time, to the red carpets of Hollywood blockbusters and helping troubled addicts, this is the story of one of the most inspirational transformations of human character ever put to film. With a host of celebrity interviews, never-before-seen footage and personal testimony from Danny and his closest family and friends, audiences will witness the birth of a Hollywood icon who became a symbol of hope to people around the world. To this day, Danny continues to council recovering addicts and speak at state prisons. After 46 years of sobriety, he never forgets his roots and pays forward that which has been bestowed on him.

The film will land on the digital formats from the 22nd June.