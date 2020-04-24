Pin 0 Shares

A new trailer has arrived for a film which debuted at last year’s FrightFest horror gathering in August, an indie action/horror flick titled Black Ops. The film premiered at FF as Stairs and you can read our review of the movie at the end of that link.

The film follows a black ops team who find themselves trapped in a terrifying, never-ending stairwell. Forced to climb or die, the group soon come face to face with their past sins in a desperate fight for survival.

Sound really cool.

Our review said that the film ‘an ambitious production that mostly succeeds,’ and compliments the film’s director Tom Paton whose ‘passion and hunger for the science-fiction genre is evident. A nifty little sci-fi movie.

You can check out the film’s trailer below. From what we can see, the movie will debut on demand from June.