Here’s the trailer for a film called Castle In The Ground, a new film which first premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. I sadly didn’t catch the film at the festival but I’ve heard good things about it after briefly talking with the cast on the red carpet as they headed into the premiere. Imogen Poots, Neve Campbell, and Alex Wolff are amongst that cast, and the film is directed by Joey Klein.

Here’s the official synopsis:

After the untimely death of his mother, a teenager befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor and becomes embroiled in a world of addiction and violence just as the opioid epidemic takes hold of their small town.

Watch the trailer below. The film will start releasing on VOD from 15th May.