A sequel to the horror movie Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark is reportedly on the way, so reports Deadline. The film is being set up at eOne and Paramount and will see director André Øvredal return. Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman will write the screenplay for the follow-up which is based on a story by Guillermo del Toro.

The first film was released last year and was a big success, raking in a near $21 million in its opening weekend on its domestic soil last August.

Here’s the official synopsis for the first movie.

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying tome.

André Øvredal is the filmmaker behind the superb Troll Hunter and The Autopsy of Jane Doe, so expect great things.

More as we get it.