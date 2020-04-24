Pin 2 Shares

Dogwoof has been in touch to say that they are set to release the feature documentary The Australian Dream onto digital platforms in June. The film comes to the screen from Daniel Gordon (Hillsborough, George Best: All By Himself) and Walkley Award-winning journalist Stan Grant. and will hit the digital formats on the 12th June.

The Australian Dream is a documentary that uses the remarkable and inspirational story of Indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes as the prism through which to tell a deep and powerful story about race, identity and belonging. The film unpicks the events of the 2013-15 AFL seasons and asks fundamental questions about the nature of racism and discrimination in society today. Walkley award-winning writer Stan Grant and BAFTA award-winning director Daniel Gordon join forces to tell this remarkable story of one of the most decorated and celebrated players in AFL history. A man who remains a cultural hero; the very epitome of resilience and survival, who continues to fight for equality and reconciliation.

Watch the trailer for the film below.