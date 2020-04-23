Pin 2 Shares

The trailer for another Netflix documentary has arrived online. The Secret Love is about two women who kept their decades-long love a secret. It will land on the streamer next week.

Here’s the official synopsis as provided by the streamer.

A SECRET LOVE tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch.

A Secret Love will be available on Netflix from 29th April. Here’s the trailer.