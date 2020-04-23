Pin 0 Shares

Following last week’s big The Phantom Of The Opera event, which was watched by millions on YouTube on Friday and Saturday, we can now share details of this week’s big free musical event on The Shows Must Go On, the Universal channel hosting Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals for free for a brief period each and every weekend. This week the Love Never Dies YouTube screening will take place. The show is the sequel to the celebrated ‘Phantom’ and it will all take place in just over 24 hours’ time.

We shared some brief details on the musical event earlier on this week but now we have the official embed for the show which is below. The show will premiere at 7pm BST on Friday 24th April and will be available for free for 48 hours.

Love Never Dies will see Ben Lewis appear as The Phantom and Anna O’Byrne as Christine, the two popular characters from The Phantom of the Opera in a sequel set ten years after the events of that story.

This time, the setting is Coney Island, New York where the Phantom has escaped to a new life where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows. It is 1907 and, in this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world’s finest sopranos, Christine is struggling in an ailing marriage to Raoul. So, it is with excitement she accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan, to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island… not knowing what is in store for them….

This is the 2012 production of Love Never Dies, and features the sensational score performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Lewis and O’Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.

You can watch the Love Never Dies YouTube event in the player below, or click on over to The Shows Must Go On Channel where there are also links to donate to the various charities associated, including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.