Danny Boyle’s production of Frankenstein is set to stream on YouTube over two nights later this month. The recording of the show at the National Theatre will be presented for free on the video platform for a limited time. The Frankenstein YouTube stream will go out on 30th April and then again on 1st May, but there will be a difference over the two nights. Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller assumed the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation in 2011. The two versions will be shown across those two nights.

The channel will also play host to Antony & Cleopatra with Ralph Fiennes the following week on 7th May.

Both productions will be free to stream, premiering at 7.00PM BST and then available on-demand for seven days. Further productions to be streamed as part of National Theatre at Home will be announced soon.

Speaking about National Theatre at Home Rufus Norris Director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre said in an official release: “We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the response to National Theatre at Home since we launched at the start of April. We know that these are difficult and challenging times for many, and we hope that through this initiative we’re able to supply a weekly slice of entertainment for people to enjoy together, albeit digitally, when each production goes out at 7pm on Thursdays. We’re thrilled to be announcing the next two titles today, Frankenstein and Antony & Cleopatra which both feature award-winning performances and I’m sure will be enjoyed by all. We’re also pleased today to be launching the National Theatre at Home Quiz featuring some familiar faces posing the tricky questions. I’d like to thank all the artists and creatives who have continued to support us in being able to deliver this programme for free and also the public for tuning in every week and sharing their experiences of National Theatre at Home from right across the world.”

You can find the Anthony & Cleopatra and Frankenstein YouTube shows on the dates specified above.

The National Theatre has also announced that they will host the National Theatre at Home Quiz, to be played from home featuring familiar faces from the world of stage and screen as the quizmasters. Each quiz will include rounds of five questions on a wide variety of topics.

On the final Monday of each month people will be able join the virtual quiz directly from their homes via the NT’s YouTube channel and Facebook page live at 7pm. The first quiz will be on Monday 27 April with quizmasters Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville, and Sir Ian McKellen asking questions on topics including history, sport, nature, and of course, the National Theatre.

More can be found at the end of the links above and on the National Theatre’s official website.