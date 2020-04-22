Pin 0 Shares

Sony Pictures has given its Venom sequel a full title. The follow-up to 2018’s superhero movie will be called Venom: There Will Be Carnage but won’t be released this October as expected. The studio has pushed the release back to the summer of 2021, 25th June to be exact. Variety report the news of the release, delayed due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

A brief teaser was also posted to the studio’s social channels.

Tom Hardy returns to the role of Eddie Brock/ Venom, while Michelle Williams will also come back to play Anne Weying. Further cast members include Woody Harrelson, Stephen Graham, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis is directing.

More news as it comes in.