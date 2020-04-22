Pin 3 Shares

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the upcoming White Lines which comes to the screen from the makers of Money Heist and the producers of The Crown, two jewels in the streamers crown. The new series is comprised of ten 60 minute episodes and lands next month.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

This looks brilliant. White Lines will land on Netflix on 15th May. Here’s the trailer.