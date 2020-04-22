Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has debuted the trailer for The Wrong Missy, a new comedy starring David Spade. The film sees Spade star as Tim, a man who thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii. However, he realises too late that he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date. The film also stars Molly Sims and Rob Schneider. It will hit the streamer next month.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy”.

David Spade as Tim Morris and Molly Sims as Melissa in The Wrong Missy. Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/NETFLIX

The film will arrive on the Netflix platform from the 13th of May. Here’s the trailer and the key artwork.