Pin 2 Shares

Check out this trailer for an incoming horror movie titled The Wretched. The film comes to the screen from the Pierce brothers and lands on the usual digital formats from 8th May.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A rebellious teenage boy, Ben, visiting his father for the summer makes a haunting discovery — A malevolent fiend from the deep woods stalks the young family living next door. Taking ahold of the mother, the creature begins playing a terrifying game of house while preying upon the local children. Alone in his suspicions, Ben launches into a perilous crusade to stop the wretched evil before it consumes everything he holds dear.

Watch the brand new trailer below.