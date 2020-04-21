Pin 0 Shares

Here are another film’s home release details for your info as we continue in lockdown. The Grudge comes to screens from producer Sam Raimi from next month. This is the untold chapter of this horror classic starring Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight), John Cho (Searching), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), with horror movie legend Lin Shaye (Insidious, Ouija) and Jacki Weaver. The Grudge is directed by Nicolas Pesce.

In the darkest, creepiest and most shocking film in the series, a curse born in Japan is simultaneously unleashed in the U.S. Those who encounter it are consumed by its fury and met with a violent and terrible fate.

The bonus content for The Grudge includes over 40 minutes of Special Features including an alternative ending.

The film comes to digital on May 18 and Blu-ray and DVD on June 1.

Here are the bonus features in full as well as the planned box art.