Pin 0 Shares

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been pushed back from a summer 2021 release to October 2021, so reports The Wrap. The film is currently part way through production and was put on hold following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Shooting was taking place in the UK where the population is currently into the fourth week of a six-week lockdown, which could be extended in two weeks’ time. The Batman release date will now be on 1st October 2021 instead of the initial 25th June bow.

The same outlet reports that other DC film The Flash has actually been brought forward by one month to 3rd June 2022, while ‘Shazam 2’ will come forward six months from November 2022 to April 2022.

The WB has also shifted other movies not associated with the DCEU. According to ScreenCrush, The Sopranos movie, The Many Saints of Newark, which is a prequel to the award-winning HBO series will now release on 12th March 2021 release, pushed from this September, while Baz Luhrmann’s in-production, though now paused, Elvis Presley biopic with Tom Hanks has been adjusted slightly, moving from October 2021 to the 5th November 2021. Its previous spot is now obviously taken up by The Batman.

Related: John Turturro talks about his role in the forthcoming comic book movie The Batman

The Batman sees Robert Pattinson don the cape as the title character, while Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell round out the principal cast.

Michael Giacchino will score the movie, while cinematography will be handled by Greig Fraser, the man behind the lens for the likes of Vice and Zero Dark Thirty.

The production had reportedly been shooting in London under the working title ‘Vengeance’.

We’ll keep you updated on The Batman release date and if it moves again. You can see the costume test featuring Pattinson here.