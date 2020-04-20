Pin 0 Shares

The Lovebirds, which stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani is set to hit Netflix from next month after being pulled from the theatrical release schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film, which was previously at Paramount, has been taken on by the streamer and will now debut on 22nd May.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie.

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Here’s the trailer.