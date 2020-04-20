Pin 430 Shares

Following on from this weekend’s stream of The Phantom Of The Opera, The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel will premiere the musical’s follow-up, Love Never Dies from this Friday evening. This will be the 2012 version starring Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne.

The stream of the hit show will be available for 48 hours from 7pm on Friday evening (27th April).

Directed by Simon Phillips, with spectacular set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova and choreography by Graeme Murphy, Love Never Dies was the winner of 3 prestigious 2010 Helpmann Awards for Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Lighting Design.

Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera… featuring one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest musical scores performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.

Here is the official synopsis:

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island.

In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world’s finest sopranos, Christine is struggling in an ailing marriage to Raoul. So, it is with excitement she accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan, to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island… not knowing what is in store for them….

The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel can be found over here.