Here’s your first look at Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason in a new HBO/Sky series coming to screens very soon. We have a first look teaser and image above. The series is set for eight episodes and will land soon.

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the limited series will focus on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys), based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression – but a kidnap gone wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Perry Mason features a stellar cast including John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, and Matt Frewer in the eight-part series.

The HBO limited drama is created by Executive Producers Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Director Tim Van Patten. Alongside starring Matthew Rhys also serves as a producer on the series.

You can watch the teaser below.