Sky has debuted the first trailer for their upcoming original series Code 404 which stars the excellent Daniel Mays, Stephen Graham, and Anna Maxwell Martin. It will land on Sky at the end of the month.

Here’s the official blurb:

Detective Inspectors DI John Major (Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Graham) are the top crime-fighting duo in the Unit. But when an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Major is gunned down on the job and killed. Full of guilt and regret about Major’s untimely death, Roy turns to the only person who understands him, John’s wife, Kelly (Maxwell Martin). However, John gets a reboot. Chosen by the police as the prototype for a new A.I. driven initiative, John is brought back from the dead – much to the surprise of Roy and Kelly. He’d like to believe he’s better than ever, but something isn’t quite right…

The 6 x 30-minute police comedy is directed by Al Campbell and written by Daniel Peak and all episodes will be available from 29th April.

This looks glorious. Watch the trailer below.