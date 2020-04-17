Pin 0 Shares

Coming to the home digital format early following a very, very brief run in cinemas – literally 4 days before they all shut down – comes Misbehaviour, a completely absorbing true story about the events surrounding the 1970 Miss World competition that took place in London. Full of striking performances, the new film is also cleverly crafted and stunningly staged.

The story follows two strands, specifically the event that was the actual Miss World of that year, which saw the first black competitor crowned, and the women’s lib movement at the time involving, among others, Keira Knightley’s character, Sally Alexander, and Jesse Buckley’s activist, Jo Robinson. Set almost completely in London, where the event was staged, we first meet Alexander vying for a place at the table at a very male-dominated London university. From there she becomes involves with like-minded young women, including Robinson who go on to set up the first national Women’s Liberation Movement conference. They target the Miss World contest, one of the most-watched events on television, to disrupt the event and get their message across. Meanwhile, in the other strand, Eric Morley (a brilliant Rhys Ifans) and his wife Julia (Keeley Hawes) are attempting to organise Miss World 1970, and have brought on board one of the world’s biggest stars, Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear) to guest at the event, giving it an even bigger profile. Gugu Mbatha Raw is Jennifer Hosten, the Miss Grenada entrant, their first year in the contest. The film chronicles the contest from start to finish with the climax seeing Hosten’s eventual crowning.

That seems to give away a lot of the plot, but 40 years after the time period in which this is set, it seems reasonable to divulge the outcome considering The main attribute of this brilliantly told new film is its perfect performances, from Knightley’s Alexander and Buckley’s anarchic Robinson to Kinnear and Ifans’ brilliant portrayals at the other end of the spectrum. Director Philippa Lowthorpe and screenwriters Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe (Their Finest) present a film that balances both aspects well and always ensure for an interesting journey. The presentation is wonderfully staged with exceptional production design and recreation of the time through brilliant sets and decoration. Some aspects of each story thread do seem a little skirted over in places with neither one explored in massive depth, but it remains compelling and its message always front and centre, as it should be.

Overall the film is a massively accessible piece, one that really does deserve an audience. Its cinema run was abruptly cut short, but this seems to be perfectly suited to the home format. While some aspects may be unsuitable, as its rating suggest, for the younger audience, this film would absolutely be seen by as many as possible. An insightful look into a very important time for equal rights, its themes which still rather prevalent so four decades on.

Misbehavior is now available on digital.