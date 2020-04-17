Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just heard that Billy Wilder’s classic movie A Foreign Affair will be available for the first time on Blu-ray on the 22nd June. The film stars Jean Arthur, Marlene Dietrich and John Lund and mixes romance with hard-boiled wit in a story about stiff-necked Iowa congresswoman Phoebe Frost (Arthur) mired in jaded postwar Berlin.

As she investigates the morale of American troops, Phoebe is cynically wooed by fellow Iowan Captain John Pringle (John Lund), who is trying to cover up his affair with Nazi-tainted chanteuse Erika von Schlütow (Marlene Dietrich – Witness for the Prosecution, The Blue Angel).

Filled with sharp dialogue and satiric jabs, A Foreign Affair is one of Wilder’s most beloved comedies, and The Masters of Cinema Series from Eureka presents the film in its debut on Blu-ray.

Here are the planned Blu-ray features followed by the box art.