The festival award-winning drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always will be released on EST from Wednesday 13th May and released on VOD from Wednesday 27th May. The film is described as an urgent and poignant drama and comes to the screen by the hugely talented Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats, It Felt Like Love). The film will be available through various digital retailers such as Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV, and others.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival and walking away with a Special Jury award, Never Rarely Sometimes Always went on to win the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Written and directed by Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery, and compassion.

Here’s a trailer for the film.