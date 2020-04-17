Pin 2 Shares

It looks like the Mouse House’s Artemis Fowl will hit Disney+ on 12th June. The announcement came with a new trailer from the studio who recently decided to launch the Kenneth Branagh-directed movie onto the streaming service rather than delaying it until cinemas open once again. The film’s debut will be just two weeks after its previously planned theatrical debut. Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench are amongst the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan— so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Watch the new look below.