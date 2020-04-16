Pin 1 3 Shares

The Never Have I Ever trailer, a new original series from Netflix due on the streamer next week has landed. The series, which comes to the screen from next Friday, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the lead, Devi, and is executive produced by none other than Mindy Kaling. The show revolves around an Indian-American teen who, after a traumatic year, wants is to go from pariah to popular — but friends, family, and feelings won’t make it easy on her. It looks extremely funny judging from this hilarious first-look.

I’m a huge fan of Kaling and love what she’s done up to now. and she herself teaser the new show on Instagram late yesterday.

Here’s the official synopsis as provided by Netflix themselves.

Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero. This first season is comprised of ten episodes and, as in the usual Netflix manner, will arrive all together.

The Never Have I Ever trailer is below. Check it out on Netflix from 27th April.