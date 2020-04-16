Pin 0 Shares

A new clip, exclusive to us, has landed online for this week’s big opening VOD release, The Host. The film features a huge cast that includes Maryam Hassouni, Mike Beckingham, Dougie Poynter, Nigel Barber, Suan-Li Ong, Togo Igawa, Daniël Boissevain, Tom Wu, Derek Jacobi, Jeroen Krabbé, Fabian Jansen, Reinout Bussemaker, Dominic Keating, Margo Stilley and Ruby Turner. The clip features Dougie Poynter as well as Dominic Keating (Star Trek: Enterprise).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Robert Atkinson is sick and tired of his everyday grind as a London banker. Hopeful for a better life, he takes a risk with the bank’s money that eventually leads him down a rabbit hole into a world he could not have imagined and one he definitely isn’t prepared for… With nowhere to run, Robert signs up for a trip where, as if by fate, discovers he’s a pawn for a beautiful woman with shady secrets of her own. Fuelled by power players, seduction and violence, Robert falls into a deadly game of choice and consequence.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

THE HOST is available through all on demand platforms from 17th April. Pre-order now on iTunes. http://www.thehost.movie/