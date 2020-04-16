Pin 8 Shares

The new Capone trailer has landed. The movie, previously titled ‘Fonzo’ stars Tom Hardy as the legendary gangland boss Al Capone in the final stages of his life and it looks every bit as awesome as you would expect it to be.

Hardy looks like he’s on top form in the new movie which is directed by Josh Trank. Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Kathrine Narducci, Jack Lowden and Noel Fisher are also amongst the cast of the movie which will be released soon.

Here’s the official synopsis for Capone.

A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al “Fonzo” Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.

Trank is the filmmaker behind the likes of Chronicle and the most recent Fantastic Four movie. The director also took to Twitter to briefly chat about the movie and revealed that it will be going to digital, at least at first. “Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year,” he said on the social network.

Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year! — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

Watch the Capone trailer below. Ther word is that the film will start to play on-demand and streaming services from 12th May. We’ll bring you more info as soon as we’ve got it.

