Pin 123 Shares

We reported a couple of weeks ago that some pretty huge stage musicals were heading to a new YouTube channel to stream for free every Friday night. Well, we have some big news; one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous musicals will stream on the channel this Friday, The Phantom Of The Opera. The performance will be one from London’s Royal Albert Hall, recorded in 2011 to celebrate 25 years of the smash hit show. The Phantom Of The Opera YouTube stream will see Ramin Karimloo play the iconic Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine.

Here’s the official blurb from the press release we’ve just received.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Related: The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel will stream a popular musical production for free every Friday evening

The Phantom of the Opera YouTube feed will be available totally free of charge, however, in the UK the show will only be available via the channel for 24hrs from this coming Friday night at 7pm British Summer Time. So either you’ll have to watch it live or within that 24-hour block to ensure you get to see it.

You can access the YouTube page in question – called The Shows Must Go On, operated by Universal at the end of the link. The channel will stream a new production every Friday evening. Previous productions to have aired are Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar.