Netflix has unveiled The Eddy trailer, the new limited series directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Alan Poul (Tales of the City), Houda Benyamina (Divines) and Laïla Marrakchi (Le Bureau des Légendes). The new series, which lands in May, stars André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Tahar Rahim, Leïla Bekhti and Amandla Stenberg.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Eddy.

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighbourhoods of modern-day Paris, THE EDDY tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Interspersed with dynamic and uplifting performances, THE EDDY conveys the power of music to heal, unite and turn chaos into beauty. The series was brought to the screen through a collaboration between Alan Poul, Damien Chazelle, BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne (National Treasure) and six-time Grammy Award® winner Glen Ballard, who wrote the songs and established The Eddy’s band which is composed of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes. The limited series stars André Holland and Joanna Kulig alongside Amandla Stenberg, Taham Rahim and Leïla Bekhti.

The series will run to 8 episodes and will also have a soundtrack album also available on the release date of the show itself. The soundtrack will feature music by Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber.

The Eddy, which is written by the hugely talented Jack Thorne, the scribe behind the likes of movies Wonder and The Aeronauts, TV series’ The Virtues and National Treasure, lands on Netflix on 8th May. Here’s The Eddy trailer in all of its glory. We’ll bring you our thoughts on the new original as soon as possible.